Exclusive: Aston Villa join race for Norwegian prodigy amid interest from Man Utd and Man City

Aston Villa are considering making a move for Norwegian midfield sensation Sverre Nypan this summer.

Ontheminute.com understands that Villa are interested in the midfielder, however, the competition is fierce, with both Manchester United and Manchester City already having scouted the young talent extensively.

The 17-year-old has been making waves with his performances for Rosenborg, drawing comparisons to Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard. His impressive skills and potential have caught the attention of top Premier League clubs.

Manchester United and Manchester City have been closely monitoring Sverre Nypan, with the Red Devils previously reported to be in pole position. The interest from these top-tier teams highlights the midfielder’s rising star status.

Adding to the intrigue, Nypan is represented by the same agent as Manchester City star Erling Braut Haaland, further emphasizing his potential and the high expectations surrounding him.