Exclusive: Aston Villa plan £7m bid for Norwegian prodigy

Aston Villa are reportedly planning to make a bid for Norwegian prodigy Sverre Nypan, as interest in the youngster intensifies.

As we reported earlier this month, Aston Villa have shown interest in Norwegian youngster Sverre Nypan.

Ontheminute.com now understands that Aston Villa are ready to test Rosenborg with a £7million bid for the 17-year-old sensation.

The talented midfielder has been attracting attention from top clubs across Europe, including Manchester United and Manchester City, due to his impressive performances in the Eliteserien.

Villa see Sverre Nypan as a valuable addition to their squad and are prepared to move quickly to fend off competition from other interested parties.

The Birmingham club is hopeful that their £7million offer will be enough to persuade Rosenborg to part with their starlet.