Norwegian wonderkid set to snub interest from Aston Villa, Man City and Man Utd to join Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. Photo by Shutterstock.

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on completing a deal to sign Sverre Nypan from Norwegian side Rosenborg.

The 18-year-old is set to join the Gunners in the 2025 January transfer window, after the club agreed a deal worth £10 million plus substantial add-ons with Rosenborg.

Nypan, who became the youngest player to represent Rosenborg at 15 years and 322 days old, will go straight into Mikel Arteta’s senior squad.

The 18-year-old has been linked with a number of top clubs across Europe, including Aston Villa, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Reports have suggested that Aston Villa could make a January move for Sverre Nypan as well after having scouted the youngster for a while.

Sverre Nypan has been compared to compatriot and Arsenal star Martin Odegaard.

