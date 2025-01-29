Norwegian wonderkid set to snub interest from Aston Villa, Man City and Man Utd to join Arsenal

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on completing a deal to sign Sverre Nypan from Norwegian side Rosenborg.

The 18-year-old is set to join the Gunners in the 2025 January transfer window, after the club agreed a deal worth £10 million plus substantial add-ons with Rosenborg.

Nypan, who became the youngest player to represent Rosenborg at 15 years and 322 days old, will go straight into Mikel Arteta’s senior squad.

The 18-year-old has been linked with a number of top clubs across Europe, including Aston Villa, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Reports have suggested that Aston Villa could make a January move for Sverre Nypan as well after having scouted the youngster for a while.

Sverre Nypan has been compared to compatriot and Arsenal star Martin Odegaard.