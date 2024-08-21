Norwegian prodigy who is being linked with Aston Villa, Man City and Man Utd grabs hattrick

Norwegian prodigy Sverre Nypan scored three goals for his side Rosenborg against Lillestrom this evening.

Nypan scored one goal just before half time and two goals in the second half in Rosenborg’s 4-0 win over Lillestrom, who are fighting to avoid relegation from the Norwegian Eliteserien.

Nypan has been linked with a number of top clubs across Europe in recent months.

Ontheminute.com most recently reported exclusively that Aston Villa were ready to test Rosenborg with a bid for the 17-year-old sensation.

Villa see Sverre Nypan as a valuable addition to their squad and are prepared to move quickly to fend off competition from other interested parties.

Nypan has also been watched several times by Manchester United and Manchester City and to add to the intrigue, he is represented by the same agent as City star Erling Braut Haaland.