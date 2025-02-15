Exclusive: Leeds United join West Ham and Juventus in race for Man Utd star

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund could be on the move this summer, with multiple clubs showing an interest.

West Ham and Juventus have previously been mentioned as admirers of the talented Danish striker.

Ontheminute.com understands that Leeds United are also keeping a close eye on the 22-year-old, who has so far failed to make the expected impact at Manchester United.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke believes the young Dane has big potential and would be interested in making a move if they get promoted to the Premier League.

But the Whites would only be prepared to sign Rasmus Hojlund if they can get him for a reduced feee.

Hojlund arrived at Old Trafford in 2023 for £72 million but has struggled to meet expectations. With United enduring a difficult season, the Danish forward’s future is uncertain.

Manchester United are open to offers, with £40 million likely enough to seal a deal for the Danish international in the summer.