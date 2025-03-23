Exclusive: Everton join Nottingham Forest and Leeds United in race for Norwich City star

Everton are the latest club to join the race to sign American international Josh Sargent from Norwich City this summer.

Nottingham Forest have recently been strongly linked with a summer move for Sargent, who is expected to leave Norwich City this summer.

Ontheminute.com understands that Everton have had scouts to watch Sargent recently as well and are considering making a move this summer.

Everton manager David Moyes is looking to add to his options in attack and have a more comfortable financial situation this summer, with a new stadium for next season and new club owners.

Sky Sport Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has previously suggested that Norwich City are looking for between €15-20 million if they are to consider selling their forward.

But there are now reports suggesting that Norwich City are ready to up their asking price, due to the increased interest in the forward.

Plettenberg has claimed that Sargent ‘have attracted interest from several Bundesliga and Premier League clubs’ after impressing for Norwich City in the Championship.

Leeds United have also been strongly linked with a move for Josh Sargent in recent months and could make a move if they are promoted to the Premier League.

The 25-year-old joined Norwich from Werder Bremen in a €9.5 million deal in August 2021 and signed a four-year contract with the club.