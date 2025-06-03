Roma join Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leeds United in race for Norwich City star

Roma have entered the race to sign Norwich City forward Josh Sargent, according to Italian outlet Sky Italy.

The American international is now reportedly one of Roma’s top targets as they look to boost their attacking options this summer.

Sky Sports News reports that Norwich City are aware of the interest but have yet to receive any official bids in the 2025 summer transfer window.

The Canaries are in a strong position to negotiate, with Sargent under contract until the summer of 2028.

The 25-year-old striker had a standout season, earning a place in the Championship Team of the Season after scoring 15 goals and providing five assists across 33 appearances.

With his form attracting attention across Europe, Roma’s move could trigger further competition in the coming weeks.

Nottingham Forest have been strongly linked with a move for Sargent, in recent months, while Everton is also reported to be interested in the forward.

Leeds United have also been strongly linked with a move for Josh Sargent in recent months and could make a move after having been promoted to the Premier League.

The 25-year-old joined Norwich from Werder Bremen in a €9.5 million deal in August 2021 and signed a four-year contract with the club.