Nottingham Forest join Brentford, Sevilla and Eintracht Frankfurt in race for Inter Milan star

Nottingham Forest have entered the race to sign Inter Milan winger Tajon Buchanan in the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old Canadian international is attracting interest from multiple European clubs, with Forest eager to strengthen their squad ahead of their Europa Conference League campaign.

Buchanan, who can operate as a right midfielder, full-back, or winger, spent the latter part of last season on loan at Villarreal, registering one goal and two assists in 13 appearances.

With Inter yet to decide on his future, Forest are monitoring the situation closely.

According to TEAMtalk, Forest have requested information on Buchanan’s availability. They join Brentford, Sevilla and Eintracht Frankfurt in pursuit of the versatile wide man in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Inter head coach Cristian Chivu will assess Buchanan during pre-season, with all options – loan, sale, or retention – still on the table. Buchanan has 50 caps for Canada and joined Inter in January 2024.