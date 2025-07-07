Burnley, Leeds and Everton target confirm Newcastle exit

Former Bournemouth star Callum Wilson has confirmed he will leave Newcastle United this summer.

The 33-year-old striker joined Newcastle in a £19 million deal from Bournemouth in 2020 and made 130 appearances for the Magpies.

Wilson, who is now available as a free agent, has been linked with the likes of Burnley, Leeds United and Everton in recent weeks.

Wilson told Newcastle’s official website: “It’s time to say goodbye after an unbelievable few years in the Toon.

“Thank you for everything. We stood strong together through the highs and some lows to help the club experience new heights.

“I am so proud to have worn the iconic number 9 shirt and to have added a little more history to it. Scoring at the Gallowgate End really is as special as they say.

“All good things come to an end but there’s no doubt Newcastle United will always have a place in mine and my families hearts.

“Thank you for the memories.”