Nottingham Forest lead race for former Aston Villa star

Nottingham Forest are leading the race to sign Douglas Luiz from Juventus, as the Brazilian midfielder looks set for a swift return to the Premier League.

Luiz, who left Aston Villa for Juventus in a £42m deal last summer, endured a frustrating season in Turin and is now eyeing a fresh start.

The 26-year-old has turned down offers from Fulham and Leeds United, with Forest’s European football offer giving them the upper hand.

Edu, Forest’s new global head of football, is said to be pivotal in the talks.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are open to a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

Luiz, who still has four years left on his Juve deal, is not part of manager Igor Tudor’s plans for next season after limited game time due to injuries.