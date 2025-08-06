Newcastle plot ambitious swoop for Aston Villa star

Newcastle United are eyeing a bold move for Aston Villa skipper John McGinn as they look to bolster their midfield options this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Magpies boss Eddie Howe is eager to reinforce his squad after Sean Longstaff’s departure to Leeds and an injury setback to Joe Willock.

With just four midfielders currently available, McGinn has emerged as a top target in the 2025 summer transfer window.

The 30-year-old Scotland international has two years left on his Villa deal, but financial pressures at the Midlands club could force a sale. Despite Unai Emery’s reluctance to let McGinn go, Newcastle’s Champions League status could prove tempting.

McGinn’s leadership and consistency appeal to Howe, who also holds interest in Jacob Ramsey and Coventry’s Jack Rudoni as alternative midfield options.