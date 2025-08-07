Tottenham and West Ham make move for Aston Villa star – Forest still in race

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have both made direct contact over a possible deal for Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey.

According to CaughtOffside, the Premier League duo are exploring a move for the 24-year-old, but face strong competition from Nottingham Forest, who have long held interest in the England Under-21 international.

Aston Villa are reportedly holding out for £43 million, and it’s unclear if any of the clubs are willing to match that valuation.

Unai Emery hasn’t always made Ramsey a regular starter, but the midfielder remains a valued part of the squad.

CaughtOffside reports that their sources suggest Ramsey is not desperate to leave, which could complicate any move in the 2025 summer transfer window.

The saga may stretch into the final weeks of the window unless Villa soften their stance.