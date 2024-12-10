Chelsea join race for Newcastle, Man Utd, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Stuttgart target

Chelsea have reportedly joined the list of clubs interested in signing Southampton wonderkid Tyler Dibling.

CaughtOffside reports of Chelsea’s interest in the England Under-21 international, who has impressed in Southampton’s youth setup.

The report suggests that scouts from Manchester United, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Tottenham, Aston Villa and West Ham have been monitoring Tyler Dibling this season.

The 18-year-old midfielder impressed in Southampton’s recent game against Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Southampton are keen to keep the youngster in the club, but reports suggests that they have set a €25 million asking price for the midfielder.

Newcastle, Manchester United, Crystal Palace and Bundesliga side Stuttgart have long been linked with Dibling.