Bryan Mbeumo transfer odds shift dramatically amid Tottenham manager move

The football transfer betting market for Bryan Mbeumo has seen a major shake-up following Thomas Frank’s appointment as Tottenham manager.

Mbeumo is now tipped to leave Brentford, with football transfer odds heavily favouring a Premier League switch.

Manchester United lead the race at 1.57, while Spurs have shortened to 2.37 – a significant drop from previous odds. This reflects growing speculation that Frank could look to reunite with the Brentford star in North London.

Brentford, meanwhile, are priced at 17.00 to retain the Cameroon international, suggesting bookmakers see a summer exit as highly likely.

Newcastle and Arsenal are both long shots at 26.00, with Chelsea and any Saudi club even further behind at 34.00.

Mbeumo has impressed consistently for Brentford, and with Frank now at Tottenham, the odds movement indicates a potential reunion. His future looks increasingly likely to be decided in the coming weeks.