Bryan Mbeumo transfer odds: This is where the Brentford star will play next season

Bryan Mbeumo’s next move is drawing plenty of attention in the football transfer betting market, with Newcastle United emerging as the clear favourites.

Priced at 3.00, the Magpies are leading the odds to sign the Brentford star this summer.

Mbeumo to remain at Brentford are second in the market at 4.00, suggesting a strong chance of the forward staying put.

Arsenal follow closely at 5.00, while Manchester United and Tottenham are both priced at 9.00. Liverpool sit at 11.00, with Chelsea (17.00), PSG (21.00), and Manchester City (26.00) seen as outside shots. Nottingham Forest round out the market at 34.00.

Mbeumo has been linked with several top clubs after an impressive campaign, and with Brentford reportedly open to selling, punters are keen to bet on transfers involving the 25-year-old.

With interest rising, the odds could shift quickly as the window approaches.