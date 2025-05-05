Man Utd ready to rival Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle in race for Brentford star

Manchester United are set to challenge Premier League rivals for the signature of Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo, reports The Telegraph.

Valued at £60 million, the 25-year-old has impressed this season with 18 goals and six assists in 35 games.

Known for his versatility, Mbeumo can play on both wings or centrally – a perfect fit for a 3-4-3 system.

As he nears his 26th birthday in August, the Brentford star could be ready for a move after six standout years in west London.

Reports have previously suggested that Liverpool are interested in signing the Cameroon forward this summer, despite Mo Salah agreeing a new contract with the club.

Bryan Mbeumo joined Brentford in 2019 from French side Troyes for £5.8 million.

Mbeumo has previously also been linked with a move to Newcastle United, with also Arsenal reportedly keeping an eye on the forward.

With all four clubs eager to strengthen their attack, a bidding war could be on the horizon.