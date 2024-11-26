Arsenal join Liverpool and Newcastle in race for Brentford star

Arsenal have reportedly joined the race to sign Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo ahead of the January transfer window.

CaughtOffside reports that Arsenal and Newcastle United are among the clubs interested in signing Mbeumo.

Mbeumo has also previously been linked with a move to Newcastle United, but also Liverpool have shown interest.

The Cameroon international has impressed in the Premier League this season and reports suggest that Brentford are looking for around £40million for the 25-year-old.

Arsenal are keen to add to their options up front, following a poor start to the season by Gabriel Jesus.