Liverpool and Newcastle set to battle it out for Brentford hotshot

Liverpool and Newcastle United are reportedly set for a transfer battle to sign Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo.

The Sun reports of the interest from the Premier League rivals in a ‘race for one of the Premier League’s hottest properties’.

Newcastle have long been linked with a move for the Cameroonian hitman, but they now face competition from Liverpool.

Arne Slot and Liverpool have been impressed by the performances of the 25-year-old for Brentford in the Premier League this season.

Scouts from both clubs have reportedly been watching the £50million-rated player.