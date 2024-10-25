Newcastle ponder move for Brentford star

Newcastle United are reportedly considering making a move for Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo.

The Mirror reports that a new winger is a priority position for Newcastle and Mbeumo is one of the players that they are looking at.

Bryan Mbeumo has impressed for Brentford in the Premier League this season, scoring six goals in just eight games.

Newcastle United have had a poor start to the season and are expected to be looking to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window.

The Magpies could face competition as both Liverpool and Arsenal have also been linked with the highly-rated 25-year-old in recent months.