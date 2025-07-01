Bayern Munich monitoring Man Utd star amid transfer uncertainty

Bayern Munich are keeping close tabs on Marcus Rashford as the Manchester United star’s future remains unclear.

The 27-year-old forward could be set for a move this summer, with the Bundesliga giants exploring potential attacking reinforcements.

According to German outlet Bild, Rashford is on Bayern’s radar but not at the top of their shortlist. He reportedly trails Bradley Barcola, Nico Williams, Rafael Leao, and Luis Diaz in their pecking order.

Bild adds that Bayern’s scouts are fully aware of Rashford’s profile and are assessing the feasibility of a move.

Manchester United are said to value the England international at around £40 million, as interest builds ahead of the new season.

Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Barcelona, Napoli and Juventus are also reportedly keeping an eye on Rashford’s situation in the 2025 summer transfer window.