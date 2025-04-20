Liverpool still looking to sign Arsenal and Newcastle target despite Salah signing new deal

Liverpool are reportedly still interested in signing forward Bryan Mbeumo from Premier League rivals Brentford.

The Sun reports that the Reds still want to sign Mbeumo from Brentford this summer, despite Mo Salah agreeing a new contract with the club.

The report suggests that the Cameroon forward has impressed Liverpool scouts with his pace and power this season.

Brentford are looking for around £50 million for the 25-year-old forward, who has one year plus an option of a further season left on his contract with the club.

Bryan Mbeumo joined Brentford in 2019 from French side Troyes for £5.8 million.

Mbeumo has previously also been linked with a move to Newcastle United, with also Arsenal reportedly keeping an eye on the forward.

Arsenal are keen to add to their options up front, following a poor start to the season by Gabriel Jesus.