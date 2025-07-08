Nottingham Forest eye £30m move for Belgian winger

Nottingham Forest are stepping up their summer plans by targeting PSV winger Johan Bakayoko as a replacement for Anthony Elanga.

The Swedish international is set to join Newcastle United in a deal worth up to £60 million, including bonuses.

According to The Telegraph, Forest have identified Bakayoko as a key target and are expected to open talks with PSV.

The 22-year-old Belgium international is valued at over £30 million and could become a club-record signing.

Bakayoko’s ability to play across the frontline makes him an ideal fit for Nuno Espírito Santo’s evolving squad. With Forest preparing for European competition, the club is eager to reinforce its attacking options quickly.

Forest are also monitoring Lyon’s Malick Fofana as they continue reshaping their squad in the 2025 summer transfer window.