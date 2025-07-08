Everton eye move for Aston Villa star

Everton are reportedly exploring a potential move for Aston Villa captain John McGinn this summer.

The Toffees are looking to strengthen their midfield options and view the Scotland international as a top target.

McGinn, 30, has been a key figure for Villa since arriving from Hibernian in 2018.

He played a central role in the club’s impressive 2023/24 campaign, helping them reach the Champions League quarter-finals and missing only four Premier League matches.

According to The Athletic, Everton – under the guidance of Scottish manager David Moyes – have shown strong interest in McGinn.

However, Aston Villa remain determined to keep their skipper, who has made 285 appearances and become a fan favourite at Villa Park.

Any potential deal in the 2025 summer transfer window, is likely to require a significant transfer fee.