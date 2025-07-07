Leeds Utd closing in on Newcastle Utd star

Leeds United are intensifying their efforts to sign Sean Longstaff from Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

The Yorkshire club have submitted a fresh £10 million bid, with an additional £2 million in potential add-ons, in hopes of securing the experienced midfielder.

The 27-year-old has agreed personal terms with Leeds, who see him as a key piece in their Premier League return.

Longstaff, a product of Newcastle’s academy, has one year left on his current deal and is open to a move to ensure his boyhood club receives a transfer fee.

According to The Athletic, Leeds have made Longstaff a priority in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are closing in on Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga, having agreed a deal worth £52 million for the Swede.