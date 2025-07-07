Leeds Utd closing in on Newcastle Utd star

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke
Leeds United manager Daniel Farke. Photo by Shutterstock.

Leeds United are intensifying their efforts to sign Sean Longstaff from Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

The Yorkshire club have submitted a fresh £10 million bid, with an additional £2 million in potential add-ons, in hopes of securing the experienced midfielder.

The 27-year-old has agreed personal terms with Leeds, who see him as a key piece in their Premier League return.

Longstaff, a product of Newcastle’s academy, has one year left on his current deal and is open to a move to ensure his boyhood club receives a transfer fee.

According to The Athletic, Leeds have made Longstaff a priority in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are closing in on Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga, having agreed a deal worth £52 million for the Swede.

