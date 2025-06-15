Leeds Utd on the verge of securing first summer signing

Leeds United are on the verge of securing their first signing of the summer, with Lukas Nmecha set to join the newly-promoted club.

The 26-year-old forward is available on a free transfer after leaving Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, and is expected to officially join Leeds on 1 July, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Nmecha, who started his career at Manchester City, has represented both England and Germany at youth level. He has seven senior caps for Germany but hasn’t featured since 2022.

While not known for his goal-scoring prowess – netting just three times in 20 appearances for Wolfsburg last season – Nmecha brings valuable experience from top European leagues.

Leeds are hoping the versatile attacker can bolster their frontline ahead of their return to the Premier League.