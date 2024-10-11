Exclusive: Newcastle Utd back in the race for Man Utd, Crystal Palace and Stuttgart target

Newcastle United are reportedly reigniting their interest in Southampton wonderkid Tyler Dibling, with a potential new bid in the works.

The 18-year-old midfielder has been attracting attention from several top clubs, including Manchester United, Crystal Palace and Bundesliga side Stuttgart.

Tyler Dibling, who has been a standout performer in Southampton’s youth setup, was previously on the radar of Newcastle’s director Dan Ashworth during his time at the club.

While rumors suggest the talented youngster could sign a new long-term contract with Southampton, Ontheminute.com understands that Newcastle are now back in the race and could make another move.

The Saints have sold the likes of Romeo Lavia, Tino Livramento and James Ward-Prowse in big money moves in recent years.

It is expected that Southampton will be looking for at least £30 million to consider selling their talented midfielder.