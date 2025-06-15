Exclusive: Newcastle Utd join race for Senegal star

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe. Photo by Shutterstock.

Newcastle United have now joined the growing list of Premier League clubs tracking Strasbourg captain Habib Diarra.

Ontheminute.com understands that Newcastle are keeping a close eye on Diarra’s situation as they explore midfield reinforcements ahead of the 2025/26 season

The Magpies are believed to have been scouting the Senegal international closely  and has been impressed by his recent international display.

The 21-year-old midfielder is attracting major interest after his standout performance in Senegal’s 3-1 win over England, where he scored a well-taken goal.

Leeds United, Fulham, Sunderland and Bournemouth have already shown strong interest, with Leeds holding early talks in the 2025 summer transfer window.

With Diarra under contract at Strasbourg, a summer bidding war could be on the horizon as Premier League clubs battle for his signature.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR