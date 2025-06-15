Exclusive: Newcastle Utd join race for Senegal star

Newcastle United have now joined the growing list of Premier League clubs tracking Strasbourg captain Habib Diarra.

Ontheminute.com understands that Newcastle are keeping a close eye on Diarra’s situation as they explore midfield reinforcements ahead of the 2025/26 season

The Magpies are believed to have been scouting the Senegal international closely and has been impressed by his recent international display.

The 21-year-old midfielder is attracting major interest after his standout performance in Senegal’s 3-1 win over England, where he scored a well-taken goal.

Leeds United, Fulham, Sunderland and Bournemouth have already shown strong interest, with Leeds holding early talks in the 2025 summer transfer window.

With Diarra under contract at Strasbourg, a summer bidding war could be on the horizon as Premier League clubs battle for his signature.