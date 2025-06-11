Leeds, Fulham, Sunderland and Bournemouth battle for Senegal star

Leeds United, Fulham, Sunderland and Bournemouth are all showing strong interest in Strasbourg captain Habib Diarra.

The 21-year-old Senegal international impressed on Tuesday night, scoring in Senegal’s 3-1 win over England at the City Ground.

TBR Football reports that Leeds have already opened talks with Diarra’s camp, though no formal bid has been made.

TBR Football’s Graeme Bailey reports that Fulham, Sunderland, and Bournemouth are also monitoring the midfielder closely.

Leeds and Sunderland are preparing for life back in the Premier League, while Fulham and Bournemouth aim to push higher next season.

Diarra’s performance against England has further elevated his profile, with Premier League scouts reportedly in attendance. A summer move to England now looks increasingly likely for the talented winger.