Everton open talks with Manchester City over Newcastle, Aston Villa and West Ham target

Everton are in discussions to sign Jack Grealish on a season-long loan from Manchester City, according to The Athletic.

The move is said to be complex, with no guarantees it will be completed. Grealish, 29, endured a frustrating 2024-25 season, making just seven Premier League starts.

Despite playing a vital role in City’s 2022-23 treble-winning campaign, his involvement has since dwindled, falling behind Phil Foden and others in Pep Guardiola’s plans.

Grealish joined City from Aston Villa in 2021 for £100 million, signing a six-year deal that runs until 2027.

The England international missed out on Euro 2024 and has not yet featured under new national team boss Thomas Tuchel. Everton are now exploring the chance to revive his career at Goodison Park.

Newcastle United, Aston Villa and West Ham have also been linked with the Manchester City winger in recent weeks.