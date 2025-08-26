Nottingham Forest launch €12m bid for Newcastle, Wolves, Bournemouth and Atletico Madrid target

Nottingham Forest have submitted a €12m bid to sign Juventus full-back Nicolo Savona as they look to add defensive reinforcements before the transfer deadline.

According to Lorenzo Lepore of SportItalia, Forest’s offer follows weeks of speculation around the 22-year-old, who has also attracted interest from Newcastle United, Wolves, Bournemouth and Atletico Madrid.

Savona, a Juventus academy graduate, enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last season under Thiago Motta, making 28 Serie A appearances.

However, he was left out of the squad for Juve’s opening fixture of the new season after suffering an injury during the FIFA Club World Cup.

Negotiations between Forest and Juventus are ongoing, with the Italian giants weighing up whether to cash in. Savona’s future is expected to be decided before the window closes.