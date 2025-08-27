Charlton, Stockport and Peterborough eye move for Walsall star

Charlton Athletic, Stockport County and Peterborough United are all monitoring Walsall defender Connor Barrett ahead of next week’s transfer deadline.

According to Football League World, the highly rated right wing-back has emerged as a target after impressing in League Two last season.

Barrett, 23, was a standout for the Saddlers in 2023/24, registering eight assists in 44 appearances and earning a place in the League Two Team of the Season.

His attacking output and energy from defence have made him one of the most sought-after players outside the top two divisions.

Charlton are keen to bolster their squad following promotion, while Stockport and Peterborough are also pushing for reinforcements as they aim for promotion themselves.

With Barrett under contract at Walsall, it may take a strong bid to tempt the club into selling.