League One promotion odds revealed: Luton, Cardiff and Huddersfield lead the pack

Luton Town are the early favourites to secure promotion from League One in the 2025/2026 season, with football betting odds of 2.00.

After back-to-back relegations, the Hatters are expected to bounce back strongly under new leadership.

Cardiff City follow closely at 3.25, with the Welsh side aiming to rebuild after a disappointing Championship campaign.

Huddersfield Town are priced at 3.75, and their experience at higher levels could prove decisive in a tight promotion race.

Plymouth Argyle (4.00) and Bolton Wanderers (4.50) are both tipped to challenge, while League Two champions Stockport County and Blackpool sit at 5.00 in the football odds market.

Reading and Wycombe Wanderers are considered dark horses at 6.50, with Rotherham (7.00), Barnsley (8.00) and Leyton Orient (8.00) also in the mix.

The battle for promotion looks wide open as clubs invest ahead of a fiercely competitive season.