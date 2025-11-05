Sheffield Wednesday, QPR, Luton and Huddersfield eye Oxford winger

Sheffield Wednesday are among a group of EFL clubs showing strong interest in Oxford United winger Tyler Goodrham.

According to The Sun, Championship rivals QPR and League One sides Luton Town and Huddersfield Town are also monitoring the 22-year-old ahead of the January transfer window.

Tyler Goodrham has been one of Oxford’s standout attacking players over the past two seasons, contributing goals and assists consistently.

However, he has struggled for minutes this campaign and has not featured since the end of August, making a loan move increasingly likely.

Wednesday’s hopes of securing reinforcements depend on a takeover being completed before January, with the club currently operating under restrictions allowing only loans or free transfers.

With Goodrham keen for more game time, all four clubs view him as a low-risk, high-upside addition to boost their attacking options.