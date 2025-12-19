Former Newcastle United owner last man standing in Owls takeover race

Troubled Sheffield Wednesday look set for a sensational takeover twist, with Mike Ashley emerging as the only remaining bidder to buy the cash-strapped club.

ITV News reports that the former Newcastle United owner is now the sole suitor left at the table after two rival groups fell away earlier this week.

Ashley’s takeover push comes with major complications. His offer is believed to fall short of the club’s £30m debt obligations, raising fears the Owls could face a crippling 15-point deduction next season under EFL finance rules.

Wednesday went into administration in October after years of chaos under Dejphon Chansiri and currently sit rock bottom of the Championship on -9 points.

Administrators insist “genuine progress” is being made and hope to name a preferred bidder soon.

A deal may arrive within days – but fans fear the price could be devastating.