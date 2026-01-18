Motherwell join Millwall, Stoke City and Preston North End in race for Sheffield Wednesday star

Scottish side Motherwell are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in signing Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan.

The Star reports that Wednesday could face a battle to keep Bannan at the club until after the January transfer window, with Motherwell now joining the race as well.

Millwall, Stoke City and Preston North End have all been reported to be monitoring Bannan’s situation closely.

After nearly a decade at Hillsborough, the 36-year-old may be set for a new challenge as uncertainty surrounds his future.

With his contract due to expire in the summer, there is increasing belief a deal could be struck this month.

Bannan has made close to 500 appearances for the Owls and remains a key figure on and off the pitch. However, Wednesday’s ongoing struggles and financial pressures could force tough decisions.

Any move would mark the end of an era for one of the club’s most influential modern players.