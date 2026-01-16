Millwall, Stoke City and Preston North End target Sheffield Wednesday star

Barry Bannan could be on the move before the January window shuts, with growing interest building around the Sheffield Wednesday skipper.

After nearly a decade at Hillsborough, the 36-year-old may be set for a new challenge as uncertainty surrounds his future.

According to Sky Sports News, Millwall, Stoke City and Preston North End are all monitoring Bannan’s situation closely. Two clubs from Scotland are also understood to have made checks as they weigh up a possible approach.

With his contract due to expire in the summer, there is increasing belief a deal could be struck this month.

Bannan has made close to 500 appearances for the Owls and remains a key figure on and off the pitch. However, Wednesday’s ongoing struggles and financial pressures could force tough decisions.

Any move would mark the end of an era for one of the club’s most influential modern players.