Middlesbrough lining up summer swoop for Cardiff, Luton, Norwich and Sheffield Utd target

Middlesbrough are reportedly keeping tabs on Peterborough striker Ricky-Jade Jones and are ready to make a move in the summer.

Football League World reports that Middlesbrough have scouted the 22-year-old and considered making a move for him in the January transfer window.

Ricky-Jade Jones is out of contract at the end of the season and Middlesbrough are looking to sign the striker as a free agent.

But Middlesbrough will have to pay a compensation to Peterborough as the striker is under the age of 24.

Jones has also been linked with the likes of Cardiff City, Luton Town, Norwich City and Sheffield United.

Cardiff City even saw a bid for the striker rejected by Peterborough in the January transfer window.

The highly-rated striker was also linked with a move to Newcastle United ahead of last summer.