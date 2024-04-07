Newcastle lead chase for EFL wonderkid

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe. Photo by Shutterstock.

Newcastle United reportedly lead the Premier League chase for Peterborough winger Ricky-Jade Jones.

The Sun reports that Newcastle United and other clubs will have “top scouts” to watch Jones in the EFL Trophy final against Wycombe on Sunday.

The 21-year-old has scored 11 goals so far this season, but has caught the eye of Premier League sides with his quick legs.

Ricky-Jade Jones reportedly runs 100 metres in 10.9 seconds and has an extreme work-rate.

Peterborough director of football Barry Fry is looking for around £2million for the winger who has just over a year left on his current contract.

Several Premier League clubs will need to look at doing more creative signings this summer, due to the Financial Fair Play regulations.

