Newcastle lead chase for EFL wonderkid

Newcastle United reportedly lead the Premier League chase for Peterborough winger Ricky-Jade Jones.

The Sun reports that Newcastle United and other clubs will have “top scouts” to watch Jones in the EFL Trophy final against Wycombe on Sunday.

The 21-year-old has scored 11 goals so far this season, but has caught the eye of Premier League sides with his quick legs.

Ricky-Jade Jones reportedly runs 100 metres in 10.9 seconds and has an extreme work-rate.

Peterborough director of football Barry Fry is looking for around £2million for the winger who has just over a year left on his current contract.

Several Premier League clubs will need to look at doing more creative signings this summer, due to the Financial Fair Play regulations.