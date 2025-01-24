RB Leipzig ‘to do everything possible’ to sign Southampton star

RB Leipzig will reportedly do ‘everything possible’ to sign Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling this month.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that RB Leipzig ‘have the impression’ that the 18-year-old is open to a move to the Bundesliga club.

RB Leipzig are keen on signing the youngster in the 2025 January transfer window, but would be prepared to wait until the summer.

The German side have held talks with representatives of Dibling, something that Plettenberg states that Tottenham have also been.

Dibling is regarded as one of the most talented young wingers in the Premier League.

Manchester United, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Tottenham and West Ham are all keeping tabs on Dibling, with a move from any of them more likely in the summer transfer window.

Reports have previously stated that Southampton want at least £55 million for the highly-rated midfielder.

The 18-year-old’s current contract at Southampton is due to expire in 2027.