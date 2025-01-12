Exclusive: Spurs and Nottingham join Man Utd and Newcastle in eyeing PSG midfielder

Manchester United and Newcastle United have been joined by Tottenham and Nottingham in showing interest in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-In.

Reports earlier in the week suggested that Manchester United and Newcastle United are in contact with PSG to check if the French side would consider selling the midfielder in this window.

Lee has fallen down the pecking order at PSG under coach Luis Enrique and reports have hinted that the French side could decide to cash in on the midfielder in the 2025 January transfer window.

Ontheminute.com understands that Tottenham and Nottingham are also showing interest in the South Korea midfielder.

But both clubs would prefer to wait until the summer transfer window before they potentially make a move for the €40million-rated midfielder.

Spanish side Atletico Madrid are also reported to be interested in a move for the former Valencia and Mallorca star.