Man Utd and Newcastle target South Korea midfielder

Manchester United and Newcastle United are reportedly among the clubs interested in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in.

Kang-in has fallen down the pecking order at PSG under coach Luis Enrique and reports have hinted that the French side could decide to cash in on the midfielder in the 2025 January transfer window.

South Korea and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in. Photo by Shutterstock.

Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web reports that Manchester United and Newcastle United are in contact with PSG to check if the French side would consider selling the midfielder in this window.

Spanish side Atletico Madrid are also reported to be interested in a move for the former Valencia and Mallorca star.

Paris Saint-Germain would demand around €40million if they are to sell their midfielder in January.