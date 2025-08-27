Ipswich Town pursue Norwegian winger as Hutchinson replacement

Ipswich Town are pushing to sign Norway winger Sindre Walle Egeli from FC Nordsjaelland as they look to replace Omari Hutchinson.

According to the Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, who revealed the news via X, Ipswich have made the 19-year-old a priority target following Hutchinson’s £37.5m move to Nottingham Forest earlier this month.

Sindre Walle Egeli is regarded as one of the brightest young talents in Danish football, operating primarily on the right wing.

His potential has not gone unnoticed, with recent interest also coming from PSV Eindhoven, Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa, Manchester United, Sunderland, Newcastle United and Brentford.

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna sees the Norwegian as an ideal fit for his system as the Tractor Boys aim to bounce back to the Premier League after last season’s relegation.

Negotiations are expected to progress before the 2025 summer transfer window deadline.