Southampton, Leicester, Ipswich and European clubs chase Man City defender

Southampton are not alone in their pursuit of Manchester City defender Issa Kabore, with Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Hamburger SV and Paris FC also showing interest late in the transfer window.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, who provided the update via X, City are leaning towards a permanent sale of the 24-year-old but remain open to a loan deal.

Kabore has yet to establish himself at the Etihad despite several loan spells, including stints with Luton Town, Werder Bremen and Benfica.

His versatility as both a right-back and wing-back has attracted widespread attention, particularly with Southampton looking to reinforce under new manager Will Still.

With Leicester and Ipswich eager to strengthen their promotion pushes, and Hamburg and Paris FC pushing from abroad, Kabore’s future could be decided in the final days of the 2025 summer transfer window.