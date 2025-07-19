Premier League star wants out – Spurs, Newcastle and Forest on alert

Yoane Wissa is reportedly pushing to leave Brentford this summer despite the club’s attempts to keep him with a new contract.

The 28-year-old striker, who bagged 19 Premier League goals last season, has caught the eye of Tottenham, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.

Brentford are eager to hold onto the DR Congo international, opening talks to extend his deal, which has just 12 months remaining. But according to BBC Sport, Wissa has no interest in renewing and is ready to move on.

With Bryan Mbeumo nearing a £71million switch to Manchester United, and key exits already confirmed, the Bees are facing a major shake-up.

Brentford have now launched a £35million bid for Ipswich’s Omari Hutchinson as they hunt for replacements.