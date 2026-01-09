Newcastle United weigh shock Middlesbrough move amid injury crisis

Newcastle United are actively weighing up whether to recall Matt Targett from his loan spell at Middlesbrough as their defensive injury list continues to grow.

With key defenders sidelined and fixtures piling up, Eddie Howe is exploring every option to boost depth at the back.

Targett has impressed in the Championship, showing versatility at left-back and centre-half, making him an attractive short-term solution.

According to the Northern Echo, Newcastle hold a January recall clause and remain open to activating it if the situation worsens.

Howe has stressed the club must balance their own needs with what is best for the player.

“We will reflect on all options that are available to us,” said Howe. “We will try to make the right call.

“With Matt, there’s not just our wants and needs, there’s his as well and we have to balance both. Let’s see what happens with that one.”

The Magpies are also monitoring alternative defensive targets but are cautious about rushing into permanent deals. A final call on Targett could arrive quickly as Newcastle fight on multiple fronts.