Bristol City lining up January move for Middlesbrough winger

Bristol City are lining up a January move for Middlesbrough attacker Delano Burgzorg as Gerhard Struber steps up his hunt for extra firepower.

The Robins want more pace and penetration in the final third, and Burgzorg has emerged as a realistic target as the window heats up.

According to the Northern Echo, Boro would be open to letting the former Huddersfield man leave this month if they can secure a suitable replacement.

The 25-year-old has featured regularly under Kim Hellberg but has struggled to nail down consistency despite recent starts.

City are already making strong progress in the market, with one deal believed to be close. Burgzorg remains under contract until 2027, meaning any deal would require agreement between both clubs.

With both sides pushing for momentum in the Championship, this could become one of January’s most interesting moves.