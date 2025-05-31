Alejandro Garnacho transfer odds: Will Garnacho join Napoli, Leverkusen, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid , AC Milan or Aston Villa this summer?

Alejandro Garnacho could be heading for the Old Trafford exit, with football transfer betting odds placing Napoli as the frontrunner for his signature.

The Argentine winger has seen his relationship with Manchester United sour in recent weeks, and the bookies now price a move to Napoli at 2.25.

Staying at United is rated at 4.50, while Bayer Leverkusen (7.00), Chelsea (9.00), and Atletico Madrid (11.00) are also in the frame. A move to Premier League rivals Aston Villa is at 15.00.

According to reports from Ontheminute.com, AC Milan (15.00) have already opened talks over a potential £50m transfer, and Juventus (17.00) remain long-shot contenders.

Garnacho’s exclusion from the Europa League final squad under Ruben Amorim has only added fuel to the exit rumours, with Amorim reportedly telling the 20-year-old to “pray for a club to sign you.”

With tensions rising, football transfer odds suggest Garnacho’s time at Manchester United may be coming to an end.