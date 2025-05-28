AC Milan to open talks for Man Utd star in £50m deal

AC Milan are reportedly set to open formal negotiations with Manchester United to sign Alejandro Garnacho this summer.

The Argentine winger has been made available for transfer, with a £50million fee seen as enough to seal the deal in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Garnacho is expected to leave Old Trafford following growing tensions under manager Ruben Amorim, who left him out of United’s Europa League final squad.

Despite being part of the club’s upcoming post-season tour, the 20-year-old’s future appears to lie elsewhere.

According to Argentine outlet Ole, Milan have already begun talks behind the scenes. Napoli, Juventus and Chelsea are also monitoring the situation closely.

United are said to be open to selling Garnacho as they aim to generate funds for their summer rebuild. The academy graduate’s potential sale is seen as a profitable move under Premier League financial regulations.