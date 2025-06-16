Andrew Robertson transfer odds: Will Robertson join Atletico Madrid, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest or move to Saudi Arabia this summer?

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson is being linked with a move away from Anfield this summer.

The latest football transfer betting odds for Robertson is placing Atletico Madrid as favourites to land the Scotland international.

According to the bookmakers, Atletico Madrid are priced at 3.50 to sign the 30-year-old, who could be heading for a new challenge after seven seasons at Liverpool.

A move to Saudi Arabia is also on the table at 4.50, with Aston Villa seen as the top Premier League contender at 7.50.

Nottingham Forest, West Ham, and any MLS team are all listed at 10.00, while Fulham and Brentford trail at 15.00.

Speculation over Robertson’s future has grown following reports of Atletico interest and Liverpool’s expected changes under new management.

With odds shifting, fans are closely watching the football transfer odds to see where Robertson will play next season.