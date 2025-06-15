Man Utd make contact with agent of Liverpool and Chelsea target over summer move

Manchester United have now reportedly made contact with the management of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike over a summer move.

Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that United have made contact with Ekitike’s management over the weekend and ‘have expressed concrete interest’.

That news comes just days after reports that United had made contact with Eintracht Frankfurt over a move for the striker.

United had ‘expressed concrete interest’ in the striker and have ‘gathered all relevant information’, according to Plettenberg before the weekend.

“My favourite club as a child was Manchester United. I’ve always admired them,” Ekitike told RTL in December 2024.

Liverpool and Chelsea have long been linked with the highly-rated striker and remain in the race, but are yet to make contact for the player.

Eintracht Frankfurt have reportedly placed a €100 million price tag on Ekitike in the 2025 summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old has four years left on his current contract at Eintracht Frankfurt.